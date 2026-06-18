WILDLIFE legend Steve Backshall will be taking up residence at The Lost Gardens of Heligan this summer for Wild Heligan, a celebration of the incredible wildlife and plants that surround us.
Steve Backshall’s Wild Heligan will see him take to the Heligan Play Meadow stage on selected days during the event (from July 18 to September 2) alongside a selection of other celebrity nature experts. Steve will use on-stage wildlife habitats to bring the abundance of nature at Heligan to life.
From August 24, Steve will hand the reins to TV presenter and explainer extraordinaire Maddie Moate, who will share her passion for pollinators as she brings an engaging live show about her beekeeping adventures to the Heligan audience.
During the Wild Heligan season, visitors will be able to submit video and images of the wildlife they’ve spotted during their visit. Steve will show the best on stage alongside footage from his extensive adventure archive, illustrating that domestic wildlife is just as exciting as its more exotic equivalent.
Away from the main stage, there will be a whole raft of activities, including the opportunity to take part in wildlife-themed workshops and a wild lab space where visitors can examine specimens under a microscope.
Further down the Play Meadow will be Heligan den building activities, giving visitors the chance to create outlandish shelters from a variety of provided materials.
Every Sunday during the season, the gardens will host an eclectic selection of live bands and artists on the Play Meadow stage, with pints available from the Verdant Brewing Co. bar and food from Meadow Kitchen.
Steve, Maddie and other celebrity wildlife experts to be confirmed will be appearing on selected dates throughout the Wild Heligan season.
David Harland, chief executive of The Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Steve and friends to Heligan for our biggest, most exciting summer yet!
“This will be a unique opportunity to have Steve and a whole host of other experts guide you through the wonder of our incredible natural landscape. We want to instil a lifelong love of nature and inspire people to go home from Heligan and immerse themselves in the nature that surrounds them, wherever they live.
To book tickets, secure timeslots or buy Locals’ Passes or memberships, see www.heligan.com.
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