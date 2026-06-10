A PLANNING application has been submitted to Cornwall Council proposing the conversion of a rural pub near Saltash into a mixed-use children’s nursery and restaurant.
The application, submitted by Mr Jason Carroll through Atticus Planning, seeks permission to change the use of The Croft at Hatt, into a new early years childcare facility alongside a reduced-scale café and restaurant.
The Croft, a large traditional building which has been extended over time, is currently operating as a public house but is described in the planning statement as “unviable” in its present form, with much of its floor space already closed off and only limited staff on site.
Under the proposals, around two-thirds of the ground floor would be converted into a children’s day nursery, while the remaining section would continue to operate as a café and restaurant under the control of the landowner.
If approved, the nursery would accommodate up to 65 children across baby, toddler and pre-school age groups, with provision for 16 staff at peak times. It would operate weekday hours from early morning until early evening, with staggered sessions designed to support working parents.
The application also includes plans to use part of the existing outdoor seating area as a secure play space for children, enclosed with new fencing. No external building extensions are proposed and the applicants state there would be no increase in hardstanding on the site.
In total, six parking spaces are proposed for nursery drop-off and pick-up, eight for staff, and 30 shared spaces for the nursery and restaurant.
The planning statement argues there is strong local demand for additional childcare provision, citing Cornwall Council’s latest Childcare Sufficiency Report which identifies unmet need for nursery places, particularly for under-twos and children aged two to three.
It also highlights significant housing growth in the surrounding area, including the nearby Treledan development, which is expected to deliver up to 1,000 homes, increasing demand for early years education places.
The applicants say the site is well placed to serve both Saltash and surrounding rural communities, with bus stops directly outside providing regular services to Plymouth and Callington. They argue the location reduces the need for car travel and supports sustainable transport objectives.
Mr Carroll and his wife, who already works in the nursery sector in Plymouth, say the new facility would create around 16 childcare and support jobs, alongside additional employment within the restaurant operation.
The planning statement adds repurposing part of the building would also help secure its long-term future, warning that operating the pub in its current form is no longer viable due to rising costs, staffing pressures and changing drinking habits. It states many pubs nationally are closing at a rate of around one per day, and argues diversification is necessary to keep the building in use.
Cornwall Council will now consider the application against local and national planning policy, including guidance which supports the reuse of existing buildings and the development of early years education facilities where demand is demonstrated.
A decision date has yet to be confirmed.
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