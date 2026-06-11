Speaking at a recent town council meeting, Chris Bailey, director of Community Enterprises PL12, outlined the serious financial challenges facing the organisation as the lease on the premises in Fore Street approaches its expiry date in October.
Mr Bailey told councillors that CEPL12 currently lacks the financial capacity to commit to the full cost of a new three-year lease if it is offered under existing terms. The situation has raised concerns about the long-term viability of the kitchen, which serves as an important community resource for local residents.
While stressing closure is not yet inevitable, Mr Bailey said the organisation wanted to be transparent about the uncertainty rather than wait until the situation became more critical.
He explained several grant applications are currently being pursued and that additional financial support could help secure the kitchen’s future. Alternative lease arrangements may also be explored to reduce the financial burden on the charity.
Responding to questions from council members, Mr Bailey outlined CEPL12’s existing income streams. These include revenue generated by the organisation’s shop, income from the Community Kitchen itself, and charitable donations, including contributions received through its Memory Box initiative.
However, he warned rising operating costs, particularly escalating utility bills, are placing increasing pressure on the organisation’s finances and making it more difficult to sustain services.
Mr Bailey also confirmed investigations into renewable and sustainable energy solutions are ongoing as part of efforts to reduce costs and improve the kitchen’s long-term sustainability.
Despite the challenges, CEPL12 remains committed to keeping the Community Kitchen open and continuing its support for the Saltash community.
Councillors noted the report and the concerns raised.
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