Taking place on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, the festival will once again transform the historic county town with medieval pageantry, processions, music, folklore, re-enactments and community celebrations, reviving a tradition whose origins stretch back beyond recorded history.
The earliest written reference to Bodmin Riding dates from 1469, when it appeared in accounts relating to the rebuilding of St Petroc's Church. Even then, it was described as an established custom, suggesting the festival may have medieval, or even earlier, origins.
At the heart of the celebration is the story of St Petroc, Bodmin's patron saint, whose relics were stolen and taken to Brittany in 1177 before being recovered and returned to the town. The ceremonial procession of St Petroc's casket was one of the festival's defining traditions.
Alongside its celebration of St Petroc, the festival also commemorates significant moments in Cornwall's history, including the Prayer Book Rebellion of 1549 and the story of Mayor Nicholas Bowyer, whose fate became woven into the traditions of the Riding. A mock hanging of the mayor used to be a main feature of the event.
Over the centuries, Bodmin Riding evolved into a major civic celebration featuring horse racing, Cornish wrestling, feasting, dancing and the traditional Riding Ale. The custom gradually faded during the nineteenth century, with the last traditional Riding believed to have taken place around 1825. It was revived in the 1970s before falling dormant again.
This year's festival aims to re-establish the event as a flagship celebration of Bodmin’s unique heritage and Cornwall’s rich cultural traditions.
Festivities begin on Friday evening with a communal feast featuring local food and drink, live music and the traditional Riding Ale. On Saturday, Bodmin town centre will be closed to traffic as the streets fill with performers, musicians, traders, re-enactors and visitors.
The traditional procession will be led by Bodmin Town Band, accompanied by local children performing the Furry Dance to the centuries-old Riding Tune. Visitors are encouraged to join in by dressing in medieval costume.
The festival programme will also include:
• Living history displays and medieval encampments
• Historical battle re-enactments
• Craft and artisan stalls
• Local food and drink producers
• Live music and Cornish dance
• Family-friendly entertainment and heritage activities
One of the festival’s most anticipated attractions is the Hunting and Trial of the Beast of Bodmin, a unique piece of street theatre inspired by the legendary Beast of Bodmin Moor. During the event, the Beast is pursued through the town by the Helliers before being captured and put on trial outside the historic Shire Hall.
Organisers hope the festival’s return will help reconnect local people and visitors alike with one of Cornwall’s oldest community traditions.
Bodmin Riding offers a rare opportunity to experience a living piece of Cornwall’s cultural heritage, preserved not in museums, but in the streets, stories and traditions of the community itself.
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