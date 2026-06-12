TWO people have been injured following a three-vehicle collision in Looe earlier this morning (Friday, June 12).
Local road closures were put in place while the emergency services were at the scene. The A387 was closed in both directions before being reopened again at around 3.25pm.
Police have confirmed that one of the people involved in the crash is in a serious condition.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in the Station Road area of East Looe at around 10.40am today, Friday, June 12.
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