St Martin's Church Centre, Liskeard
THE Cornwall support group of the UK Sepsis Trust is extending the regular coffee morning to include a table top sale on Saturday, June 27, from 10am til 4pm at the Lower Hall of the St Martin's Church Centre, Liskeard.
The charge for a table is a modest £5 all day and proceeds of the whole event go to the UK Sepsis Trust.
The main hall is still undergoing alterations, thus the continued use of the lower hall.
A spokesperson said: “This event is the start of what we hope will prove a success in addition to the regular morning only coffee and cakes.”
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir
THE Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir will be in concert at St Nicholas and St Faith Church, Saltash - Saturday, July 11, at 7.30pm in aid of church funds.
Come and be entertained by a great evening of music - the male voice choir will be singing a range of songs, traditional and modern, from their repertoire, led by their gifted musical director Sarah Gard and talented accompanist Joshua Hughes. The concert will include items from a Guest Chinese Soloist - Becky Chen.
Tickets £7.50 in advance from "Piglets", Fore Street, Saltash, or on the night at the door by card or cash.
Bealbury chapel, St Mellion
Bealbury chapel will be holding their annual rally on July 11 at 2pm to 5pm.
Tractors , motorbikes, etcetera, plus display about Agatha Christie in the chapel.
Teas and cake served in the afternoon. Bring and buy stall.
Service on Sunday at 6pm preacher Noel Morgan. Tea/coffee and fellowship after the service. All proceeds from the weekend will be for Marie curie. Everyone welcome.
Dobwalls United Church
Thursday, June 25 — 2pm Knit & Natter
Sunday, June 28 — 9.30am morning service.
St Ive Village Hall
This will be lead by David Wenmoth starting at 10.30am. Tea/coffee/biscuits will be served after the service.
All are welcome to share in the service.
St Ive Parish Church
ADVANCE notice: this year’s United Afternoon Teas will be held on Sunday, August 2, 16 and 30.
Lanreath Amenities
Lanreath village hall’s indoor/outdoor car boot sale will be held Sunday, June 28, from 12pm to 3pm.
Hot/cold refreshments available plus an ice cream van.
A spokesperson said: “Please come and support your village hall.”
St Pinnock
THE mens club will meet at 11.30am on June 26 at Connon Methodist church.
Then, on June 27 summer fayre from 2pm to 4.30pm. BBQ in the garden, cakes and tombola, plants and produce and treasure map. Come for a good afternoon.
Connon Methodist Church will hold Sunday service on June 28 at Trevelmond at 10am.
St Cleer Church garden party
EVERYONE is invited to a Garden Party in aid of St Cleer Church on Saturday, July 4, from 2.30pm to 5pm at The Granary, Lestitha Farm, Liskeard, PL14 6RW.
Plenty of parking and free entry. Afternoon teas, raffle, plants and garden games. For more information phone Rita on 01579 321470.
St Cleer community church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour.
Everyone is welcome.
Linkinhorne church services
ST Melor's, Linkinhorne — morning prayer, Mondays weekly at 10am. Sunday, June 28 — morning prayer at 11am.
Drop in Cafe in St Paul's every Thursday during school term time.
Recycling for Charity Project
IN date medications can be passed onto to Ukraine charities via Pam in Saltash, Janey in Pensilva, Terry in Callington, writes Ursula Crouch and Ali Humphries.
If you have unwanted medications that are still in date, consider passing them on to these who help in war zones that have no access to a pharmacy. Local doctors need basic medications to help their patients.
Out of date creams, ointments, gels and lotions can be recycled with the Recycling for Charity Project. Money is raised from the manufacturers for the charity Kicks Count who aim to reduce UK still births. If the tubes and pots aren't totally empty they can be processed and then made into new products.
Also tubes, hand dispenser pumps, sun tan lotion/cream, eye shadow and foundation compacts, lip sticks, lip balm, lip gloss, and mascaras.
Not accepted are all Lavazza capsules that are not Eco Caps compatible with Lavazza A Modo Mio coffee machines; cardboard boxes or plastic containing coffee capsules, any other brand of beverage capsules, or coffee bags. Any questions, ask Ali via [email protected] 07305 044049.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
THE annual general meeting will take place at the hall on Thursday, June 25, at 7pm.
History Group walk
THIS will take place on Sunday, June 28, starting at 1.30pm from the Engine House car park at Minions. The walk will be led by Brian Oldham looking at various mining and archaeology sites on the moor.
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