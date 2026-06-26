THE Merlin Country Fayre returns to Griggs Country Store in Hewaswater, near Sticker, on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.
Organised by the Merlin Support Group, the annual event raises money for St Austell’s Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre, with all proceeds going directly to support the hub.
This year’s fayre will include a varied display of steam engines, vintage cars, tractors, commercial vehicles and stationary engines.
There will also be live music, an animals area, children’s playground, catering united a licensed bar and plenty of trade and craft stands.
The main ring will provide entertainment for visitors with activities including a gundog competition, dog show and a Cornish wresting display amongst others.
Local radio legend Laurence Reed will once again be compère at the two-day event, providing commentary for the action in the main arena.
This event is crucial in ensuring that the Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre, which relies entirely on charitable donations, continues to meet its running costs and expands its services.
The centre offers access to specialist therapies, support, and information in a safe and nurturing environment to help improve both physical and mental well-being.
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