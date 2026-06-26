CORNWALL Airport Newquay has significantly strengthened its partnership with an airline after launching a new international destination and summer service to London.
easyJet's service between Newquay and London Gatwick took to the skies on Tuesday, June 23.
The flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the season, which will support Cornwall's visitor economy during peak summer.
easyJet has also confirmed a new winter route from Newquay to Geneva, Switzerland, marking the airline's first international service from Cornwall Airport Newquay.
The seasonal service will operate once a week on Saturdays from January, 16, 2027 until February 27, 2027, providing a convenient connection for travellers from Cornwall and the surrounding areas to reach the Alps during the ski season, with dates including February half term.
Nigel Scott, commercial director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "It's fantastic to see easyJet's new London Gatwick service take to the skies, strengthening our London connectivity during the busy summer season and giving local passengers greater choice while making it even easier for visitors to experience everything Cornwall has to offer.
“To be confirming easyJet's first-ever international route from Newquay in the same breath is a real milestone for the airport. Demand for direct ski access from the region is high, and the new Geneva service provides an affordable and convenient way for travellers to land on the doorstep of some of Europe's best resorts.”
Kevin Doyle, easyJet UK country manager, added: "We are delighted to have launched our summer route between London Gatwick and Newquay, and to be putting our first international service from the region on sale, with our winter route to Geneva.
“Together they offer customers greater regional connectivity and access to Europe and beyond through our leading short-haul network, while continuing to support Cornwall's important visitor economy.”
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