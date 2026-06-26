PEOPLE visiting the coast in Cornwall are being warned not to sit at the bottom of cliffs after beach-goers had a narrow escape.
St Austell Coastguards were called out after reports of a cliff fall at Duporth beach.
The incident happened on Thursday, June 25, during the heatwave.
A coastguard spokesperson said: “It was a lucky escape for the people underneath the cliff as it fell. Luckily, they managed to get out the way.
“Please remember to not sit at the base of cliffs due to debris that can fall.”
Two days before, the coastguards helped a person who had fallen ill at Duporth beach. The person was taken from the beach by a Fowey lifeboat to Charlestown harbour where their family transported them home to recover.
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