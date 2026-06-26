A PETITION calling for the hydrotherapy pool in St Austell to be reopened has gained more than 850 signatures.
The Friends of Community Hydrotherapy Group wants the pool at the town’s leisure centre to start operating again.
The group launched its petition after Cornwall Council announced that it would not support plans to reopen the facility and would instead allow leisure centre operators GLL to use the space in the centre for something else.
Last year, as part of its campaign, the group conducted a survey which found more than 650 people supported the hydrotherapy pool reopening.
A patient with spinal problems has now said that the reopening would be a “game changer” for them.
The patient, who wishes to remain anonymous, has spoken out about their personal experience of needing hydrotherapy to help support the group’s campaign.
The patient said that they were having to travel to North Tawton in Devon, 57 miles from their home, to access a hydrotherapy pool.
They said: “It would be lovely if the hydrotherapy pool at Polkyth was available again as this is closer to home. I was disappointed when I learned that the pool closed during the Covid pandemic.”
They said that any reopening “would be a game changer for me as it would give me exactly what I need to help with my spinal problems and help towards my recovery once I have had surgery”.
They continued: “Hydrotherapy is the only way that I can exercise as it is not putting strain on my back and neck. I need to exercise to help lose weight which will not only help my spinal problems but also help my health.”
The Friends of Community Hydrotherapy Group is encouraging more people to sign the petition on the www.change.org site and get Cornwall Council to reconsider its decision.
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