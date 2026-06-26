SCOTT Slavin, Vice Chairman of the Tamar Toll Action Group, has welcomed the unanimous decision by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee to reject plans to increase the Tamar Tag administration fee from 80p to £2 a month, describing it as a “clear win for public pressure.”
Friday’s decision follows a consultation that saw 5,842 responses – with 82 per cent opposing the proposed increase.
“This is the right decision,” Mr Slavin said. “The public have made their feelings absolutely clear. You don’t get that level of response and that level of opposition without it reflecting something real in people’s daily lives.
“While the annual impact of moving from 80p to £2 might look small on paper, it is cumulative – especially when combined with last year’s toll increases. This proposal still has a real impact, particularly on people in South East Cornwall.
Mr Slavin pointed to the consultation findings as evidence of the strength of feeling. “Eighty two per cent opposition is not a split opinion – it’s decisive,” he said. “People rely on these crossings for work, education, hospital appointments. There is no alternative for many of them.”
Tamar Crossings chief operating officer Philip Robinson had recommended the increase, arguing in his report that it was “appropriate” after 12 years without change and necessary to support the long-term financial position of the crossings amid rising costs, inflationary pressures and falling cash volumes.
However, Mr Slavin said the financial pressures being experienced should not continue to fall on regular users. “We understand the pressures, but the solution can’t always be to go back to the same group of people and ask for more,” he said.
While acknowledging the financial challenges outlined in Robinson’s report, including a debt burden of over £40 million, Mr Slavin said the focus must shift away from local charges and towards national responsibility.
“We need the public to continue applying pressure on their elected representatives, locally and nationally, to send a clear message that change is needed. Government must step up and provide funding for these crossings,” he added.
“Our dialogue with Anna [Gelderd] has been positive, but our committee is made up of South East Cornwall representatives, so other MPs are under no obligation to engage with us directly as we are not their constituents. We do, however, reach out and copy them into correspondence. I will be writing to them formally over the weekend.
“We are also extending an invitation to all the local MPs in the hope that at least one will be willing to engage with us, outline their plans for fairer tolls for local people, and explain what pressure they are placing on government to secure funding support.”
As for potential solutions, Mr Slavin continued: “A debt write-off would be a starting point. There is precedent for this – the Humber Bridge Board received a £68 million write-off in 1998 and a further £150 million in 2011. The debt here is around £40 million. These are small numbers for a government of one of the richest countries in the world.”
Next month, the Tamar Toll Action Group have a planned peaceful protest to highlight their cause and help ramp up pressure for change.
“We are planning our protest on July 25. This is not about protesting the Tamar Crossings or the Joint Committee. It is about sending a message to government that people need change - proper funding support, and changes to legislation to allow fairer discount schemes, similar to those on other toll bridges. We need government to make an effort.”
Asked about engagement with the Joint Committee, Slavin said: “Yes, we are seeing a difference. They are more receptive, they are listening. Dialogue has improved, not just with the committee but also with Tamar Crossings. They recognise we are not trying to be difficult – we all agree the only long-term solution is central government support.”
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