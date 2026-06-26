RESIDENTS and visitors in Bude are set for a month of disruption as the next stage of gas works get underway during peak tourism season.
Since September 2025, Wales & West Utilities has been undertaking work to upgrade the gas pipes in and around Bude. The gas emergency and pipeline service began the project in the West Park Road area of Bude and has now progressed to the Holnicote Road area.
It comes as part of a £1.2-million investment, with the organisation has expressing that the work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
Unlike former phases, this series of month-long works are set to get underway during peak tourism season within the town.
Wales & West Utilities plans to take on this work between August 3 and September 4.
Commenting on the works, Wales & West utilities programme controller for Bude, Roxanne Whittaker said: “We’ll soon be working in the Holnicote Road area of Bude to upgrade the gas network. This is part of our wider cluster work in the area and is essential to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses and to make sure the gas network can carry more sustainable gases like hydrogen and biomethane in the future.
“We’ve worked closely with Cornwall Council to plan this project, and to keep people safe while we work, Holnicote Road will be closed from 03 August to 04 September between Broadclose Hill and Killerton Road. A diversion route will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
“We are sorry for the disruption that these essential works may cause. This work will install new gas pipes that have a lifespan of more than 80 years, making sure the gas can keep flowing safely, without interruption, for decades to come.”
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