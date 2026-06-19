IN the run-up to the West of England Bandmen’s Contest in Bugle, members of the community, myself included, were out cleaning up the bands’ marching route through the village.
The prestigious event is the highlight of the year in the village and was even more special in 2026 as it celebrated its 100th anniversary. It was important that Bugle was looking its very best.
Thanks to a £600 donation from my Councillor Community Chest, we were able to purchase hanging baskets, plants and brackets to line the route and brighten the village. They’re making a real difference.
The biggest challenge, however, was the state of the pavements. Dozens of local residents came out and did a sterling job – the streets were looking better than they had for many a year. With weedkillers no longer used, it really does fall to either the council or the community to keep kerbsides under control, and it was fantastic to see so many people stepping up.
I arrived later with my strimmer and put in a few hours myself, but the real credit must go to those who had been working tirelessly all day.
Alongside this, through my Fix and Repair service, I recently helped a local elderly resident collect a sofa and get it up her narrow staircase. It wasn’t easy – it had to be dismantled – but we got there in the end.
I also had the honour of opening the second cricket ground at Roche. It was a glorious day, and both teams won.
A real positive from meeting the band committee is their support for using Molinnis Park in Bugle for more events. I’d also love to see a village football team return.
These efforts show what community spirit can achieve.
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