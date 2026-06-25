Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book and ebook, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, previously visiting the wonderful coastline of the Lizard Peninsula, including Lizard Point, the most southerly spot on the British mainland.
“Before that we had explored the Helford River and Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
The town of Marazion is worth a visit in its own right, with its interesting shops, cafes and pubs, sandy beaches, a seafront park and picturesque surrounding countryside.
Then add in the cobbled causeway that leads to the island of St Michael’s Mount and this small town on the shores of Mount’s Bay becomes an unmissable attraction.
At high tide, ferries shuttle passengers to the island. But when the tide drops, there’s the chance to paddle across to one of the most iconic spots in Cornwall. Always check the tides, and watch your step, so you don’t end up getting very wet!
You can walk along the seafront, on the flat, from Marazion to Penzance, taking in the fantastic views, and there are cliff paths to explore to the east of the town.
Next time we will be heading out from Marazion to St Michael’s Mount, an island with a long history and links with Cornish legends.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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