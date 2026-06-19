THE beautiful coastal area taking in Praa Sands, Prussia Cove and Perranuthnoe is featured today as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, which is also available as an ebook, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last week visiting the area between Mullion Cove and the town of Porthleven.
“Before that we had been on the Lizard Peninsula with its beaches, fishing villages and Lizard Point, the most southerly spot in mainland Britain.
“Previously we had explored the Helford River and Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
Praa Sands, to the west of Porthleven, is a popular seaside resort which is well-versed in catering for holidaymakers and daytrippers. The golden sands are a real attraction and the sea here can get quite surfy.
How you pronounce the name of the resort is the subject of some debate. Many opt for “Pray Sands”, while others say “Prah Sands”.
Along the coast towards the small town of Marazion is the secluded Prussia Cove, home to a notorious family of smugglers in bygone times and, today, having a romantic air.
Further west is the pretty village of Perranuthnoe with its beach, Perran Sands (not to be confused with Perran Sands at Perranporth on the north coast). There is plenty of space, with rockpools to explore, when the tide is out but most of the beach is covered by the sea at high tide.
Next time we will be exploring marvellous Marazion.
Our extensive tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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