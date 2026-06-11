THE Tintagel area in North Cornwall is inextricably linked with the legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.
The stirring tales of Arthur and his followers in what was regarded as a bygone golden age gained a wide audience in the 12th century thanks to cleric Geoffrey of Monmouth’s work, History of the Kings of Britain. Though the stories might have been believed in medieval times, they are now viewed as mythical rather than reliable renditions of known facts.
Geoffrey of Monmouth placed the conception of Arthur at a coastal stronghold at Tintagel. It is thought he might have been inspired to do so because of Tintagel’s previous connection with the Celtic rulers of Cornwall and Devon. English Heritage says its Tintagel Castle site was an important stronghold from around the 5th century to the 7th century and that it was probably the location of a summer residence of the rulers of Cornwall and Devon. It was also a key trading post with the Mediterranean, Iberia and south-western France.
Geoffrey’s story told how a British leader, King Uther Pendragon, illegitimately fathered Arthur at Tintagel. The accounts tell how Arthur went on to rule in Britain, Ireland and large parts of Europe. Running alongside Geoffrey’s tales, the illicit love story of Tristan and Iseult, the wife of King Mark of Cornwall, as told by medieval writers in Cornwall and Brittany, linked in with Tintagel.
It is thought the legends and stories around the site influenced the decision of Henry III’s ambitious brother Richard, Earl of Cornwall, to build a castle there.
English Heritage says the location is one of the most spectacular historic sites in Britain and that, thanks to its association with Arthurian legend, also one of the most famous.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He further explores the county in the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is available in print and as an ebook. More details on Andrew’s books and ebooks can be found via this link to his author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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