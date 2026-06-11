Geoffrey of Monmouth placed the conception of Arthur at a coastal stronghold at Tintagel. It is thought he might have been inspired to do so because of Tintagel’s previous connection with the Celtic rulers of Cornwall and Devon. English Heritage says its Tintagel Castle site was an important stronghold from around the 5th century to the 7th century and that it was probably the location of a summer residence of the rulers of Cornwall and Devon. It was also a key trading post with the Mediterranean, Iberia and south-western France.