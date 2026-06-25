CALLINGTON Youth Project Group (CYPG) is appealing for volunteers to help support its work with young people in the community.
The group is looking for people to supervise drop-in sessions, which currently run on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm to 7pm. Volunteers will be able to receive a free DBS check.
CYPG is also seeking someone with a D1 driving licence classification to help drive its minibus on Monday evenings to Saltash, as well as volunteers to assist with maintenance work at The Vault youth centre on Fore Street.
A team of volunteers have recently helped clean graffiti and clear greenery from the rear of the building on Biscombe’s Lane.
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