CALLINGTON Youth Project Group (CYPG) is appealing for volunteers to help support its work with young people in the community.

The group is looking for people to supervise drop-in sessions, which currently run on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm to 7pm. Volunteers will be able to receive a free DBS check.

CYPG is also seeking someone with a D1 driving licence classification to help drive its minibus on Monday evenings to Saltash, as well as volunteers to assist with maintenance work at The Vault youth centre on Fore Street.

A team of volunteers have recently helped clean graffiti and clear greenery from the rear of the building on Biscombe’s Lane.

Anyone interested can call 07904 269495 or email [email protected]