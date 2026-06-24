A PE teacher from Saltash is stepping up his preparations for an incredible 2,800-mile journey across Australia – with just weeks to go before he begins a double world record attempt on a non-electric kick scooter.
Bob Brown, 57, will set off on July 16 for the coast-to-coast challenge from Perth to Sydney, aiming to become the fastest person to cross Australia by kick scooter and the first person to complete the country’s crossing using three different self-powered methods.
With his departure now fast approaching, Bob has been intensifying his training regime, completing daily sessions and taking on gruelling long-distance rides, including several 100-mile treks along the Camel Trail.
The Bishop Cornish Church of England Primary School teacher says the support he has received from the local community has been overwhelming, but he now wants to take his story further and encourage people across the UK and beyond to follow his journey and help spread the word.
Bob is hoping the challenge will inspire people, especially children, to become more active while raising £50,000 for charity.
“I have been blown away by the support locally,” he said. “It has been amazing to see how many people have got behind the challenge, but now I want to share the story nationally and internationally and get more people involved.”
This will not be Bob’s first extraordinary endurance challenge in Australia. In 2001, he became the first Briton to run across the country as part of the first running race across Australia, completing the journey in 61 days while averaging 50 miles a day.
Twenty-two years later, he became the first person to cross Australia by two different methods under his own steam — running and cycling.
After realising he could no longer complete another running challenge because of a back injury, Bob began searching for a new adventure.
“I still love Australia, so I started wondering if anyone had ever scooted across it,” he said. “I’m still waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records. If nobody has done it, I’ll set the record. If someone has, I’ll try to beat it. Either way, I’ll become the first person to cross Australia by three different methods.”
Bob’s connection with Australia began during a gap year in 1991, when he fell in love with the country. He later spent years splitting his time between England and Australia, training and competing in endurance events.
Despite his previous achievements, Bob knows the latest challenge will push him to his limits. He expects to complete the crossing in around 35 days, travelling approximately 70 miles a day and spending up to 12 hours on the scooter.
The challenge will see funds raised shared between Macmillan Cancer Support, St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth and Children’s Hospice South West.
Bob, who only started scootering in December, says his motivation comes from his personal motto: “Don’t Limit Your Challenges, Challenge Your Limits.”
He added: “I know this will be a difficult challenge, but I believe I have the physical and mental strength to complete it.”
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