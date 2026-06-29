CORNWALL Council’s Antisocial Behaviour Team will be visiting local communities across the Duchy this week to encourage residents to speak out and seek support as part of ASB (antisocial behaviour) Awareness Week.
Throughout the week, the Antisocial Behaviour Team will be visiting different parts of Cornwall meeting people and delivering drop-in sessions and advice surgeries.
Areas they plan to visit include Helston, Camborne, St Austell, Truro, Looe, Perranporth, Torpoint, Launceston, Par, Newquay, Falmouth, Saltash, Liskeard and Redruth.
The Safer Cornwall Partnership is supporting the national campaign led by Resolve, working alongside partners to raise awareness of how anti-social behaviour can be tackled.
ASB is defined as persistent behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress, and can include neighbour nuisance, vandalism, intimidation, and threatening behaviour.
This week, residents are reminded that the quickest way to report ASB is online via Devon & Cornwall Police, non-emergencies can be reported by calling 101, and to call 999 if there’s an emergency or a crime is in progress.
Cllr Thalia Marrington, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Public Health at Cornwall Council, which includes Safer Cornwall, said: “It is one of the Council’s priorities to create strong, safe and vibrant communities and antisocial behaviour can be a major obstacle to achieving this.
“We want people to know that they do not have to put up with this and we are here to listen, support, and take action alongside our partners to help keep our communities safe.
“It is always worth reporting incidents of ASB; even if officers are unable to attend, your report helps build intelligence and can support action being taken. For more information, visit the Safer Cornwall website.”
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