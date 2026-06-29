NINE-year-old ‘puppy’ Suzie is a real character, in person and now in print.
She is the inspiration for a new book — following her journey from Launceston, Cornwall, across the waters to Barbados — which seeks to give all profits to Cancer Research UK.
It all started when Andrew Vaughan, author of ‘Suzie’s Paw-some Adventures’, was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Following his successful operation in 2024, Andy felt compelled to give something back to those who support people through this life-altering illness.
That was when inspiration struck.
Suzie belongs to his sister, but spends three days a week with Andy – time he has come to greatly value.
Over the years Suzie has built her own online following, and is now putting that celebrity to good use to help her friend raise much needed funds for a worthy cause, while bringing a community of shop owners together.
Andy lives above the M4KE store in Launceston and, with Suzie, regularly ‘pops downstairs’ to visit their good friend, owner Annette Baskerville-Smith.
The topic of a book was raised and thanks to encouragement from Annette and fellow book enthusiast, Emily Partridge at the Black Cat Book store down the road, things started moving quickly.
Andy said: “My family have been so supportive throughout my treatment and this book project has given me the added positive outlook needed to get through.
“Annette and Emily have been so helpful and have really encouraged me to keep going.”
Annette said it had been a pleasure to assist with this project and commended Andy for wanting to give back in this way.
“I’ve been along for the journey from the beginning,” she said. “Can I just say, it has been an absolute privilege to watch this man come out of his shell to become a published author. I really am proud of him.”
The trio have become a real team through this process, working together to bring Andy’s vision to life.
Emily said: “Andy has been a great supporter of my shop from the beginning. My own father died recently of cancer, so the minute Andy said this was in aid of Cancer Research UK I knew I had to help.
“It has been fascinating to see the process, from initial ideas being discussed in the shop to first proofs, edits and now the final product.
“To have a children’s story land in the shop having started in our town will be fantastic. Andy and Suzie are both stars, and do so well with the children. It has just been amazing.”
After many proofs, rewrites and edits, the final product is ready to hit shelves later this year.
Andy will be holding his first book signing at a music event in Callington on July 25 to 26 — an event Annette is helping to organise through her Make Stuff Happen CIC.
So keep those eyes peeled and join Suzie on her whirlwind adventure — but don’t worry, the journey doesn’t stop here. Suzie already has her suitcase packed for her next holiday to Morocco.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.