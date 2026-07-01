"The Morrow family has taken a long-term view of the industry, making significant investments for the next generation, including a new dairy unit in 2018 and a youngstock unit in 2023 as well as doubling their pedigree Holstein Maymor herd over the past 14 years to 471 cows," he said. "If we want an industry that is fit for the future, farmers need the confidence to invest. While the current market remains difficult, businesses with strong management and a clear long-term strategy are best placed to succeed."