A FARM near Ladock has become the first in Cornwall to win a prestigious dairy award since the competition began in 1920.
Around 1,000 dairy farmers and industry professionals visited Treveale Farm, near Ladock, on June 30 for the RABDF NMR Gold Cup Open Day.
Hosted by T N Morrow and Partners, the event showcased how long-term investment, strong management and a focus on efficiency have helped develop one of the UK's leading dairy businesses.
Opening the event, RABDF chair Robert Craig said Treveale Farm demonstrated the importance of investing for the future despite the current challenges facing the dairy sector.
"The Morrow family has taken a long-term view of the industry, making significant investments for the next generation, including a new dairy unit in 2018 and a youngstock unit in 2023 as well as doubling their pedigree Holstein Maymor herd over the past 14 years to 471 cows," he said. "If we want an industry that is fit for the future, farmers need the confidence to invest. While the current market remains difficult, businesses with strong management and a clear long-term strategy are best placed to succeed."
Visitors also heard from dairy market analyst Chris Walkland, who outlined the global pressures continuing to impact milk prices.
He added that while some improvement may come later in the year, current milk prices remain unsustainable. However, despite the challenging outlook, Mr Walkland remained optimistic about the industry's future.
"It was always going to take time to slow the global runaway milk volume train down, but we have started. That is something. Already positive things might be starting to happen as a result. It's going to be a hard slog for a while still, but you'll get through it. You are also hugely resilient, and very good at what you do."
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