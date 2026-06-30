EXCITEMENT is mounting as Looe gears up to host two much-anticipated events in the coming weeks.
Residents and visitors can prepare for a week of colour and creativity as Looe Carnival Week returns from Monday, July 27 to Saturday August 1, while shore-side celebrations will held as part of the Looe Lugger Classics event from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.
With plenty of dance, drama and music to be offered up, this year’s Carnival Week, which is organised by the Lions Club of Looe, promises to be an exciting celebration of local talent and community spirit.
The entertainment kicks off on Monday, July 27 with the beloved Traditional Furry Dance, which steps off from West Looe Square at 7pm. Members of the public are encouraged to register and join the lively parade through the town’s streets, with those taking part assembling at the Quayside Centre from 6.30pm.
Tuesday will be the time to dust off the running shoes for the Annual Summer Run, which starts at 7pm from the Millpool Centre. Younger runners can join the Under-13s Mini Fun Run which sets off five minutes later from the centre.
That evening, Sheila’s School of Dance will present ‘Zora Saves the Sun’ at Duloe Village Hall (7pm), an exciting story about adventures in space told through dance.
Wednesday brings the Dog Show to Millpool Green from 4pm, while the spellbinding dance show continues at Duloe Village Hall at 7pm.
Lovers of music will in for a treat at the RNLI Lifeboat House on Thursday as the Ukulele Extravaganza perform at 6.30pm, followed by the rousing harmonies of the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir at 8pm.
The week-long action reaches a climax on Saturday with the Grand Carnival procession. The public can register to take part in the parade which assembles at Marine Drive, Hannafore from 5.30pm, before the colourful cavalcade makes it’s way to East Looe from 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, Looe is also preparing to host its much-loved Lugger Regatta event, which will bring together historic wooden fishing boats and traditional sailing vessels, as well as a bustling festival atmosphere on land and sea.
Once only a biennial treat for those visiting south east Cornwall, the new-look Looe Lugger Classics is now an annual show, and this year’s regatta of sailing action promises to be bigger and better than ever before according to the Cornish Lugger Association, the organisers of the event.
A large armada of historic fishing luggers is set to assemble in the harbour over the weekend, joined by several traditional ‘old gaffers’ yachts.
With sailing in the bay and a host of live music, a bar and barbecue at the Quayside Centre on West Looe Quay, where all the luggers will be moored, the regatta is set to provide an unforgettable weekend for locals and visitors alike.
The festival could not be staged without the support of Looe Harbour Commissioners, as well as the backing from West Looe Town Trust, East Looe Town Trust, Looe Town Council and Looe Sailing Club.
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