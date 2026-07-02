POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 52-year-old Lesley Throupe who has been reported missing from Looe.
The last reported sighting of Lesley was in Kilmers Way, Looe on the evening on Wednesday, July 1 between 7pm and 8pm.
Officers are now appealing to the public for any information that could help locate Lesley and ensure he is safe.
He is described as a white male of average build with short light brown hair and a greying beard.
It is possible that he will be wearing glasses, a grey hoody, grey or beige trousers and black trainers.
Those that have seen Lesley, or know of his whereabouts, are urged to contact police immediately on 999, quoting Log 175 of 2nd July 2026.
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