In doing so, it is said that the occupants of the Dacia vehicle were left with injuries.
The incident took place on the A395 near to Davidstow Church at approximately 9.15am on June 30, with both vehicles believed to have joined the A395 from the A39 Camelford direction.
Police have said they are seeking information that could help them with identifying the driver of the white vehicle who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
This is in addition to any person who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashboard camera footage that may assist them with their investigations into the collision.
The Devon and Cornwall Police reference for the incident is 50260168574.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are seeking information regarding a collision on the A395 near Davidstow Church on Tuesday, June 30.
“The collision happened at around 9.15am and involved a dark red Dacia and an unidentified white car which left the scene without stopping leaving the occupants of the Dacia with injuries.
“It is believed that both vehicles joined the A395 from the A39 Camelford direction.
“We are appealing for any information regarding the identity of the white vehicle or anyone who witnessed the collision. We are also seeking anyone who may have dashcam footage who were in the area at the time.
“If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting police reference 50260168574.”
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