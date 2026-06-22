Healthcare remains one of the biggest issues raised with me by constituents this week, and I once again highlighted Cornwall's serious dentistry crisis in Parliament, raising the shocking case of a constituent who still has to travel more than 500 miles round-trip up to Nottinghamshire for NHS dental treatment. Yet at the same time, Cornwall's Integrated Care Board (ICB) underspent its dentistry budget by £1.2 million last year. I have again called for answers, and am pushing for that money to be directly reinvested into expanding NHS dental provision here in Cornwall, where thousands of people continue to struggle to access routine care. I made this point loud and clear in Parliament, on behalf of all of the constituents stuck in limbo on the NHS dental waiting list, and will be following up with the ICB and Ministers imminently.