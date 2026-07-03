A ROW has erupted over a policy to dim streetlights after midnight across the duchy in a bid to save Cornwall Council funds and reduce light pollution.
Cornwall Council’s website states its lights-off policy, which affects communities from Penzance to Bude, Launceston and Saltash, “will help meet the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030”.
On Monday (June 29), Redruth Town Council voted in favour of opposing plans for a full switch-off in the town between midnight and 5am on Sunday to Thursday nights and “ultra-dimmed” street lighting for the same hours on Friday and Saturday nights.
And Jayne Kirkham, Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth, has added her voice to growing concerns about Cornwall Council’s plan to switch off street lights, including in the town where she lives.
The Redruth Town Council motion was tabled by Cllr Aaron Mays, Reform UK member for Redruth North. Cllr Mays urged his fellow councillors to call on the unitary authority to either exempt Redruth entirely from the scheme or grant a “dimming-only profile” in place of any total blackouts.
Various reasons were cited, including concerns over public safety - particularly for women and girls, and night-shift workers - and the fact residents will pay full council tax despite a “fundamental public safety service” being withdrawn.
“While we acknowledge the pressing necessity of local government budget management, the safety and physical wellbeing of Redruth residents must not be the price paid for these financial savings,” said Cllr Mays’ motion.
The vote ended with six in favour and six against, with Redruth mayor Cllr Alison Biscoe using her casting vote to approve the proposal.
Ms Kirkham has asked Cornwall Council to reconsider its policy, citing the town’s “busy night-time economy” with support from Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID) and Falmouth Town Council.
Ms Kirkham filmed herself walking through Falmouth before midnight, saying: “The street lights are still on, which is great because you feel safer when you can see where you’re going and who’s behind you.”
She added: “We have a night life in Falmouth that runs way past midnight because the council granted licences for pubs and clubs to stay open until 3am. So there will be women and men who’ve been out in the town or work in some of those clubs and pubs, and they’ll be walking home in the dark. It doesn’t seem quite fair or safe.”
The lights-off policy is being rolled out in batches of approximately 1,000 lights, with 10,000 currently switched off out of a potential 36,000 by the project’s end (there are 56,000 lights in total).
Council tax will not be reduced as part of this initiative. Energy costs have increased from £5,274 per night in 2021 to £9,445 per night in 2023. “Once the switch-off project is complete the annual saving, based on current energy rates, will be £680,000 per year. This equates to a saving of £1,863 per night.”
A map on the authority’s website shows which parts of Cornwall are currently included in the switch-off.
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