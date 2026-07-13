It is no secret that the Eden Project is one of Cornwall’s defining landmarks. Since transforming a former clay pit into a world-renowned attraction, it has welcomed millions of visitors and generated an estimated near £7-billion in economic and social value for Cornwall over the past 25 years, creating lasting benefits for local communities, businesses and the wider region.
A couple of weeks ago, I had the privilege of welcoming MPs from across the political spectrum to my constituency on a Parliamentary Knowledge Foundation visit to the Eden Project as part of its Energy & Nature Scheme. The programme is designed to give parliamentarians first-hand experience of organisations and industries beyond Westminster, and there can be few better classrooms than Eden itself.
The visit focused on renewable energy, nature recovery, regenerative horticulture and the growing importance of nature-based approaches to health and wellbeing. One of my personal highlights was learning more about Eden’s pioneering deep geothermal energy project, the first of its kind in the UK. The importance of that work was reflected in Parliament days later by my friend Catherine Fookes, the MP for Monmouthshire who highlighted geothermal energy’s potential role in strengthening Britain’s energy security during Energy Security questions.
Perhaps the most memorable part of our visit was the overnight stay inside the Rainforest Biome itself. A fierce swap from the business of Westminster, it was great to have the opportunity to end a day of experience-based learning of renewable energy and developing the horticultural economy, by sleeping under towering plants to sounds of Roul-Rouls and the waterfall crashing. Waking up in one of the world's largest indoor rainforests offered a powerful reminder of the connection between people, nature and the environment we all depend upon and, to my surprise, yielded a surprisingly good night’s sleep.
Earlier this year, I was delighted to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to celebrate the attraction’s 25th anniversary, recognising its contribution to education, community cohesion and nature recovery. The royal visit demonstrated just how significant Eden has become, and the annual Eden Sessions have again brought thousands to Cornwall, creating unforgettable memories for local families and visitors – myself included as recently as last week for my birthday!
At a time when our government is focused on achieving clean power, improving national energy security and lowering energy costs for consumers, projects such as Eden's geothermal initiative demonstrate how Cornwall is helping to lead the way in developing practical, home-grown energy solutions for the future.
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