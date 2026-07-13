Perhaps the most memorable part of our visit was the overnight stay inside the Rainforest Biome itself. A fierce swap from the business of Westminster, it was great to have the opportunity to end a day of experience-based learning of renewable energy and developing the horticultural economy, by sleeping under towering plants to sounds of Roul-Rouls and the waterfall crashing. Waking up in one of the world's largest indoor rainforests offered a powerful reminder of the connection between people, nature and the environment we all depend upon and, to my surprise, yielded a surprisingly good night’s sleep.