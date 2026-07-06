Between the 1940s and 1970s, and indeed both before and after those years, young and often vulnerable mothers were routinely pressured, bullied and coerced into giving up their children for adoption. Local authorities, public and private institutions, as well as community and faith-based organisations, would tell many mothers that they had no choice, or alternative. Instead of being provided support when they were experiencing some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, these women had their agency denied agency and had hugely consequential decisions made on their behalf.