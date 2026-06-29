I also want to thank all the personnel and volunteers at HMS Raleigh for all the work that they do to support recruits throughout their training. People like Terry Whitty, who has recently been awarded a British Empire Medal in The King’s Birthday Honours for his years of dedication as Lead Mentor in the Royal Naval Association's Mentoring Programme. His mentorship has played a crucial role during their training and has made a lasting difference in the lives of many. I find his service deeply inspiring, as I’m sure many across South East Cornwall do too.