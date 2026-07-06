Before getting into the work happening, it’s important to recognise why defibrillators are a crucial part of our healthcare services in South East Cornwall. Essentially, defibs provide high energy shocks to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. With 30,000 people in the UK experiencing out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, having access to these pieces of equipment is vital for reducing deaths when hospital care is not immediately accessible. For every minute without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by approximately seven to 10 per cent. That is a staggering figure, emphasising just how important it is to be able to access them so that we can continue to save lives in South East Cornwall. Essential healthcare should not be under threat.