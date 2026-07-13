This is particularly true for people with fluctuating conditions, less visible conditions or multiple conditions; the process of claiming, under assessment criteria designed more than a decade ago, was viewed negatively by 90 per cent of respondents, and described as at times “dehumanising”, “degrading” and “stressful” and the use of supporting evidence too often inconsistent. Only five per cent of responses about the process were positive. The Report also found low levels of trust in the system and the need for it to be built back, both for disabled people and those with long-term conditions, as well as for the taxpayer.