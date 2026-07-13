IN South East Cornwall, we should all be able to access the opportunities we need to build secure and successful futures. In our towns, villages and rural communities, everyone should have the chance to thrive, and all of our young people should be able to reach their full potential.
I’ve been meeting with people across our area to talk more about our needs. I recently met with the Headteacher and members of staff at Looe Community Academy to speak about the real progress being made towards improving outcomes for pupils. It was great to speak so honestly with them about the challenges, but also to discuss their a future-focused ambition to set our young people up for fantastic futures.
We need to ensure that there are opportunities for everyone in inclusive learning environments and it was brilliant to see the school’s plans for more Special Educational Needs and Disabilities provision. We have some brilliant family members, carers and groups in South East Cornwall who are really doing their best to ensure that there is the right support in place for kids with additional needs and I’ll continue fighting for more provision in Cornwall, although progress has been made there is still more to do.
That’s why I’ve also attended Mencap’s event in Parliament. They’ve been doing excellent work for over 80 years to deliver services, raise awareness and support communities to build a more inclusive society. Mencap have helped drive significant progress, but there is still more to do.
One of the most important ways we can remove barriers is by improving support for children and young people with SEND. After raising the needs of our area with Ministers, alongside Cornwall’s other Labour MPs, and working closely with local parents and educators through my SEND roundtable, I am delighted that this Labour government has allocated more than £3.7-million to create more inclusive schools across Cornwall. It will help provide dedicated teaching and support spaces for children with SEND, ensuring more young people receive the support they need to succeed.
This investment is in addition to our region being selected as the new South West Fostering Hub which will provide specialist support for the most vulnerable teenagers and boost the number of foster carers through over £3-million of funding.
Opportunity also depends on creating good jobs and career pathways across a variety of different industries. Through the Defence Investment Plan, the Government is investing in HM Naval Base Devonport, creating opportunities for growth. In Parliament, I have highlighted the potential to expand apprenticeships, helping more local people access skilled, well-paid careers. Alongside investment in sectors such as critical minerals, this will help build a stronger and more resilient economy for South East Cornwall.
Creating opportunity for everyone remains at the heart of my work, both in Westminster and here at home. By listening to local people and raising our needs in Parliament, I will continue to make progress and ensure that all of us have the chance to succeed.
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