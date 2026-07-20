I know Andy. We worked on projects together in the past. Played in the same (House of Commons) football team, and shared campaign material and plans. I believe he’s motivated to do the right thing for those who most need help. But, like most PMs, it really depends on the character of the people he gathers around him. After all, they determine what actually happens with his diary, who he sees and is influenced by, who briefs him and what he sees and hears.