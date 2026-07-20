On the nominations, I am quite an old-fashioned sort of MP – I highly value and prioritise my constituency work, even if that comes at the cost of time spent pushing for promotion into positions within government, and I believe that leadership and loyalty in any walk of life must be earned and not simply passed from one leader to the next, like a pepper pot. Whilst I respect my colleagues who may have another view, I think that in this ‘swipe right’ culture, loyalty and stability have increasing value.