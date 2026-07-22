PROPOSALS for the addition of two floors and the conversion of a town centre building into nine flats in Bodmin has been met with an objection from Bodmin Town Council.
Mr Sultan Ahmed is hoping to get Cornwall Council’s planning approval to vertically extend and convert the property at 81A Fore Street, presently partly used by the Bodmin Light and Life Church, into nine residential flats.
The town council debated the proposals at its planning committee meeting, where councillors discussed the positives of the application and the concerns raised relating to the application containing no parking provision for the flats in an already narrow and congested part of the town centre.
Members of the planning committee that were present at the meeting were split in their opinions with three councillors in favour and three not in favour.
This left former mayor Cllr Andy Coppin, as the chair of the planning committee with the casting vote and after a discussion seeking views both for and against supporting the plans, Cllr Coppin maintained the objection.
While the final decision will be made by Cornwall Council, Bodmin Town Council is invited to give its position as part of the same consultation process that invites members of the public to have their input.
Cllr Andy Coppin said after the meeting: “The Bodmin Town Council planning committee debated this application. A proposal was moved to support but when it came to the vote it was three in favour and three against.
“As I was chairman, it was down to me to decide and after listening to both sides, I stuck with my original vote not to support the application.
“While I think there is scope to build over the shops, there is a material planning issue of massing and there is no parking provision, no amenity space and no provision for sustainable water drainage.”
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