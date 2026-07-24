Bodmin Town Council has confirmed that it has been forced to close its Priory Park Agility Trail after it was noticed that the timber posts around the fixing points had split.
The KOMPAN agility trail at the town’s popular Priory Park play and recreational facility was installed in June 2019.
However, part of the agility trail will be removed with a replacement to come at a later date.
The announcement came in the same week as Wadebridge Town Council were forced to condemn one of their play facilities on safety grounds.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Unfortunately, the agility trail at Priory Park has been taken out of action and the area has been cordoned off.
“Due to the recent hot weather, a number of the timber posts have split around the fixing points, making parts of the equipment unsafe to use. Following an inspection, we have taken the decision to close the affected area while we carry out the necessary safety works.
“As part of these works, certain sections of the agility trail will be removed. This will be incorporated into our planned programme to replace and improve the equipment, ensuring the facility remains safe and enjoyable for residents and visitors.
“The initial works will be carried out next week, and we will provide further updates on the replacement plans in due course. All other equipment in the park is open to use and enjoy as normal.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
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