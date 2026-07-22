Wadebridge Town Council has announced that the wooden play area in Jubilee Park has been effectively condemned with its parks team already getting its demolition underway.
It is not yet clear in what form a replacement park might take shape in the long term, with the town council stating that it was continuing to explore funding opportunities for a replacement, which will be what it describes as an ‘all inclusive play area’.
In the meantime, once demolition is complete, Jubilee Park’s play facility will comprise of a picnic area and a slide.
The nearest play facility nearest to Jubilee Park is a short distance away, with the large and often celebrated play facility at Egloshayle unaffected.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: “Due to urgent health and safety concerns, we have had to close the wooden play area at Jubilee Park with immediate effect.
“We understand the timing is not ideal, especially with the school holidays upon us, and we appreciate that this may be disappointing for families. Unfortunately, the timing of this decision has been outside of our control, and the safety of our residents and visitors must always be our main priority.
“Please bear with us while our Parks Team work hard to safely remove the equipment and make the area secure. Once this work is complete, the space will remain open as a picnic area, with a slide available for use in the meantime.
“The Town Council is continuing to explore funding opportunities for a replacement all-inclusive play area and we will share further updates as soon as we can.
“In the meantime, families can still enjoy our lovely play area at Egloshayle.
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