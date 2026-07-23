THE town council in Newquay has warned residents not to become vigilantes following concerns people camping next to a new play park are causing antisocial behaviour.
Residents have complained people sleeping in tents at Mount Wise gardens have been drinking alcohol and taking illegal drugs ahead of the authority’s new play park opening.
Newquay Town Council has now appealed to people not to place themselves at risk by “directly confronting individuals”, adding that they should contact relevant authorities such as the police instead.
A town council spokesperson said: “We are aware of anti-social behaviour issues associated with unauthorised camping activity on Cornwall Council land opposite Newquay Town Council's new children's play area at Mount Wise.
“Newquay Town Council is in contact with Cornwall Council to make them aware of concerns raised by residents, including wider issues associated with alcohol and drug use. We will also be raising relevant concerns with the local policing team.
“We would ask members of the public not to take matters into their own hands or place themselves at risk by directly confronting individuals. Please report any concerns through the appropriate channels so they can be addressed by the relevant authorities.
“We would like to thank everyone who has raised concerns. We will continue to pass residents' feedback and concerns to the relevant agencies.”
Mayor Cllr Drew Creek added: “It’s important that any residents that come across rough sleepers in our community, please flag them to the appropriate agency so that they can get the support they need so please do report it. Community is what makes our town so special, and I know residents will do the right thing and I thank them for their support in ensuring everyone gets the help they need when times are hard.”
But some residents say the town council did not heed their advice about building a play park in the Mount Wise garden area in the first place — stating people have slept rough there for years.
They believe it is not a suitable place for children to play as people ‘regularly take illegal drugs in the park’ as it is sheltered from public view because of the vegetation. Residents are also concerned the play park will be vandalised.
A number of people have stated they opt not to walk through the park because they do not feel safe.
Carold Snape said: “Obviously the town council didn’t listen to public concerns about building the play area there. A blind man on a galloping horse could see what would happen. I will give it 12 months before the play park is closed and left to rot because there are no funds to repair it.”
However, Cllr Creek has given assurances the town council will ensure the play park area is “completely safe.”
He said: “The town council is ensuring that the area is completely safe and will be inspected for safety before it opens. The police and appropriate authorities are ensuring that those rough sleepers in our community are safely and appt supported.”
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