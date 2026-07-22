HOMELESS people in the Newquay area have a new ‘oasis’ where they can receive help.
The Oasis at Newquay Methodist Church in Pargolla Road has partnered with NHS Health for Homeless to provide its space free of charge to provide much-needed support to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
A Health for Homeless drop-in service will be held at the facility on August 19, September 23, October 14, November 18 and December 23 between 2pm and 4.30pm.
Services being made available include medical care, mental health support, dental support, substance misuse support, foot care and general health checks as well as housing and practical support. Showers will also be available to use during the sessions.
Sharon Trudgian, a community development worker, said: “We will be providing free use of the shower during that time to those in need. For the future we would like to offer a warm meal and hairdressing services. If those in our community would like to support please reach out and contact us. All support is much appreciated.
“There are incredible services here in Cornwall delivering advice, support and signposting to those experiencing homelessness. If they would like to get involved and provide teams for drop in services we would to hear from them and grow our partnerships and offer further reaching support for those accessing Health for Homeless here at The Oasis.”
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