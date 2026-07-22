THE mayor of Saltash has backed a new community-led plan aimed at giving residents and businesses a greater voice in shaping the future of the town.
Saltash Town Council has reaffirmed its commitment to producing a Neighbourhood Priorities Statement ahead of the October 2027 deadline, following Cornwall Council's formal approval of the town's designated neighbourhood area.
The statement will set out the community's priorities on issues including affordable housing, transport, public spaces and the natural environment, helping to guide future planning discussions.
Mayor Cllr Brian Stoyel said the project would ensure local people had the opportunity to influence decisions affecting Saltash: “The Neighbourhood Priorities Statement will provide an important opportunity for residents and businesses to share their views on the future of Saltash.
“Saltash Town Council is committed to listening to our community and ensuring local priorities are effectively represented as we continue working with our partners to support the needs of our town.”
Unlike a full Neighbourhood Development Plan, the statement doesn’t contain formal planning policies or allocate land for development. Instead, it provides a quicker way for communities to identify local needs, infrastructure requirements and design preferences.
With the neighbourhood area now officially designated by Cornwall Council, the next stage will involve gathering evidence through public engagement events and surveys to identify the town's strengths, challenges and priorities.
A draft statement will then be prepared, setting out a long-term vision for Saltash, before being published for public consultation. Residents, businesses and stakeholders can all comment before the final document is submitted.
The town council said it remains committed to supporting a balanced supply of affordable housing alongside Cornwall Council, while also working with partners to improve access to affordable and accessible transport.
Residents wanting to follow the project and take part in future consultations are encouraged to subscribe to planning and licensing updates through the town council website.
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