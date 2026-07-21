ST AUSTELL is set to celebrate Pride this weekend with a packed schedule of events honouring the LGBTQ+ community.
The St Austell Pride festivities will kick off at Jake's Bakes Cornwall in St Austell Market House with the Pride Quiz at 7pm on Friday, August 24.
The event will be completely non-alcoholic and packed with fun rounds for everyone with a few LGBTQIA+ questions thrown in.
From 10am to 3pm on Saturday, August 25, The Market House will be filled with community organisations, charities, local businesses and talented makers, alongside the Pride Craft Market.
There'll be live music and performances throughout the day upstairs and downstairs, with CHAOS Radio broadcasting live to help keep the atmosphere going.
There will be representatives from Cornwall Pride, St Austell Police, Cornwall Hospice Care, and many more on the day, while St Austell Brewery have also donated some beers to help with fundraising.
Transparent Presence CIC, who have been instrumental to the planning of St Austell Pride, will also be hosting a wellbeing space and offering support and guidance to those in crisis, in Market House.
Scheduled to perform during the day are Hugo Wilde, Phoenix Pearl, King Victor Sponge, Isaac Salaman, Aria Spellbound, Blue/Chloe, Pierre LaChaise, Oliver Twisted, Vocal Presence, Brit, and Dragged to the Barbers.
From 6.30pm, House of Damnation presents Drag Bingo at Room Five Cornwall, where participants can expect laughs, bingo and an entertainment evening. Ticket includes a buffet, bingo games and a welcome drink.
From 9pm, visitors will head up the road to Moustache Jacks X Cluck N Chuck for the official St Austell Pride After Party, with music, cocktails and a chance to celebrate together.
The weekend will be rounded off with a Pride Picnic at Par Beach on Sunday (12 noon). Attendees can bring blankets, food, family and friends to the community picnic before creating beach art and finishing with a beach clean.
A St Austell Pride spokesperson said: “Pride means different things to different people. For some, it's a celebration of who they are. For others, it's a chance to feel seen. For many, it's about standing alongside friends, family, neighbours and colleagues to say that everyone deserves to feel safe, accepted and able to be themselves.
“The truth is that many LGBTQIA+ people still think twice before holding someone's hand in public, expressing themselves, or simply existing without fear of judgement or abuse. Pride is about celebrating how far we've come, recognising there's still work to do, and creating spaces where everyone belongs.
“That's exactly what we've tried to build. This isn't just a parade or a party. It's a weekend to celebrate, to learn, to ask questions, to meet new people, to support local organisations and businesses, and to show what community really looks like.
“St Austell Pride has been built by local people, for local people. We hope this is the beginning of something that St Austell Town can be proud of for many years to come. Thank you to St Austell Town Council for their sponsorship. Thank you also to St Austell Town Team for helping to organise.”
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