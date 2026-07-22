A lifeboat crew from Newquay rescued two people cut off by the tide near Watergate Bay on Monday (July 20).
The RNLI volunteers onboard the D-Class lifeboat located the casualties at Horse Rock at 8.55pm. They were dropped off by the team at Watergate Beach after being given advice.
Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to the incident.
A Newquay Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were tasked alongside Newquay RNLI Lifeboats after reports came in of two persons cut off by the tide at Horse Rock near Watergate Beach.
“Once located the casualties were picked up by the lifeboat crew before being dropped off with the team on Watergate beach. After being assessed and confirming there were no injuries the casualties were reunited with their family with advice.”
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