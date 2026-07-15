90 INSPIRATIONAL cyclists unleashed their pedal power last weekend by completing a 212-mile cycling challenge which raised more than £280,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
The 17th annual Ride for Precious Lives saw cyclists climb some of the South West’s toughest hills from North Somerset to Cornwall across three demanding days in sweltering conditions.
The route started at the charity’s Charlton Farm children’s hospice in Bristol on Friday, July 10. It then stopped off at CHSW’s Little Bridge House hospice in Barnstaple on the second day, before finishing at Little Harbour in St Austell on Sunday.
One of the riders taking part for the first time was CHAOS Radio presenter and journalist, Tom Howe, who tackled the three gruelling days in the saddle as part of a personal fundraising effort dubbed “The Tom‑A‑Thon.”
“The experience and emotions that I went through during the Ride for Precious Lives were some that I will never forget” he said.
“Having not cycled as an adult and only having started training in January, this was a massive challenge for me, but the thought of raising both funds and awareness for the incredible families supported by CHSW kept me going through every mile and every hill.
“The route was beautiful, the support was second to none and the camaraderie was priceless as we rode and shared stories together as fundraisers, bereaved family members, and as people simply awe-struck by the impact of the charity.
“I wanted to fundraise for CHSW to help make the most of short and precious lives. The care they provide is extraordinary, and I’m proud to have ridden in support of the families who rely on it now and in the future.”
CHSW supports more than 500 families across the region, offering hospice stays, as well as emergency, palliative and end-of-life care. With running costs totalling more than £16-million a year, the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to ensure that this care can continue being offered.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW, added: “This is a tough challenge and the extreme heat did not make it any easier for our cyclists but through true grit, determination and a lot more water stops they made it.
“They have been fundraising and training for this event for months, so it is wonderful to see them crossing the finish line and to see that fundraising total at such an incredible amount.
“A huge thank you has to go to Rapid Relief, Thirsty Work and various volunteers from communities and village halls across the region who provided water and snack stops along the route, ensuring riders were well hydrated and fuelled for the next section, which was so important in the hot conditions.”
“On behalf of the families our hospices support, thank you to everyone involved, what an incredible effort.”
Registration has already opened for Ride for Precious Lives 2027 which will take cyclists in the opposite direction, starting at St Austell’s Little Harbour hospice and finishing up in Bristol.
For more information or to book a place, visit: www.chsw.org.uk/ride27
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