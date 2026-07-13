A new headframe was erected above Engine Shaft at the turn of the 20th century to provide access for miners and materials, pump water from 40 fathoms deep, and supply ventilation for the underground workings. However, it collapsed in 1934. Although it had always been the ambition of KEM to erect a replacement, it was not until 2023 that an opportunity to do so was presented by the owner of one of the last remaining wooden headframes in Cornwall, who asked if KEM would take on its renovation.