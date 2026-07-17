RUNNERS, walkers and joggers using Tamar Bridge can now keep a closer eye on their progress thanks to the installation of new 100-metre distance markers.
The markers, which run along the bridge, allow users to track their distance, time intervals and pacing while crossing the Tamar.
They are expected to prove popular with those training for events such as the Tamar 10k, as well as local running groups and commuters looking to monitor their activity.
The markers were installed at no cost to Tamar Crossings as a small gesture of appreciation for the local running community that regularly uses the bridge for exercise routes. Users are being encouraged to share their experiences and tag their bridge runs.
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