CORNWALL Council has applied to itself for planning permission to undertake the works required to introduce air source heat pumps at its County Hall headquarters, in Truro.
It is seeking to remove the existing gas boilers and biomass plantroom at the site.
In its place, it intends to install new air source heat pumps, substation and to relocate its existing standby generator plus associated works.
The council stated in documents submitted as part of the planning application on its behalf by its planning agent, that the works are intended to decarbonise and improve the energy efficiency of New County Hall.
The proposed works will ‘enhance the council’s heating and hot water system by electrifying heat supply through the installation of new technology, replacing all existing natural gas systems’.
It stated that the heating system outside of the boiler room is approximately 55 years old and thus past its life expectancy while the boilers are seven years old.
The biomass boiler which was installed approximately 10 years ago is not operational, it was added.
If approved, the planning agent said that the upgraded carbon distribution infrastructure would improve the council’s eligibility for enhanced grant funding from Salix, a non-departmental public body which administers funds to help public sector organisations improve their carbon emissions.
It would see three existing gas fired boilers removed, the biomass plant room would be decommissioned, and the existing primary heat system would be removed.
A pre-application advice request to the Cornwall Council planning department in January 2026 stated that the principle of the development is likely to obtain support as it would reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.
The plans can be viewed using planning reference PA26/04046 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
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