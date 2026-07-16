A MAN who became cut off by the incoming tide on Polmear Island was safely rescued by RNLI volunteers after a call from HM Coastguard.
Fowey RNLI's inshore D class lifeboat was launched on Monday (July 13), after Falmouth Coastguard received reports that a man was stranded on the small island between Charlestown and Duporth.
The volunteer crew headed to the scene in a fresh easterly wind of between 17 and 21 knots, where choppy sea conditions made the rescue more challenging.
St Austell Coastguard Rescue Team was also deployed and remained on standby at the top of the cliffs with rope rescue equipment in case the lifeboat crew were unable to reach the casualty safely.
After carefully assessing the conditions, lifeboat helm Luke ‘Boris’ Watts manoeuvred the vessel close enough to the rocks for crew member Oli Luck, who made his way across the rocks to reach the stranded man before escorting him back to the safest point for evacuation.
The casualty was fitted with a lifejacket and, together with the crew member, jumped from the rocks back onto the lifeboat. He was uninjured and was safely brought ashore at Charlestown Harbour.
Fowey Lifeboat Press Officer Cathy Baillie said: “Fowey RNLI volunteers are called out to people who get cut off by the tide, particularly on Polmear Island, on a regular basis.
“The RNLI advises that people should always check the tide times and heights, keep a lookout for the incoming tide and make sure you have enough time to return safely.
“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you are in danger or see someone in danger. Tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back, so they can raise the alarm with the Coastguard if you are overdue.”
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