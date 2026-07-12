THOUSANDS of visitors flocked to the Merrymeet showground as this year's Liskeard Show proved another resounding success, with glorious sunshine providing the perfect backdrop for one of Cornwall's biggest agricultural celebrations.
Families, farmers, exhibitors and visitors packed the showground throughout the day, enjoying a packed programme of entertainment, livestock competitions, trade stands, local food and drink, and attractions for all ages.
The annual event once again celebrated the very best of rural life, bringing together the farming community and residents from across the region for a day of fun and tradition.
Show chairman Colin Dymond officially welcomed the crowds, thanking everyone who had contributed to another successful event. Among the special guests were the Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr David Braithwaite, and South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd, who joined visitors in enjoying the festivities.
The show was officially opened by this year's president, Marie Bersey, whose association with Liskeard Show spans more than half a century. Her decades of dedication to the event were recognised as she declared the show open, marking another milestone in its proud history.
From prize-winning livestock and equestrian competitions to vintage machinery displays, horticultural exhibits and craft stalls, there was something to entertain visitors of every age. Children's attractions and live demonstrations proved particularly popular as families made the most of the warm weather.
The showground remained busy throughout the day, with exhibitors reporting strong interest and traders enjoying brisk business in the sunshine.
Liskeard Show continues to be one of the highlights of Cornwall's agricultural calendar, showcasing the county's farming heritage while providing a welcoming day out for the wider community.
Organisers praised the efforts of the many volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and competitors whose hard work ensured the event ran smoothly from start to finish.
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