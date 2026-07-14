THE GMB union has stepped up its campaign against controversial changes to the Coastguard Rescue Officer (CRO) service by demanding the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reveals whether it carried out risk assessments before deciding to remove call-out payments for thousands of volunteers.
In a letter to MCA chief executive Virginia McVea, GMB National Officer Nicola Savage has called on the agency to publish the results of recent internal surveys and disclose documents relating to the potential impact of the changes on the life-saving service.
The union argues there is a “significant public interest” in understanding what risks the MCA identified before pressing ahead with the decision and how those risks are being managed.
As part of the request, GMB has asked the MCA to publish all CRO surveys carried out during the past six months, including those covering staff engagement, wellbeing, recruitment, retention and operational capability.
The union is also seeking copies of any reports, management responses, action plans and recommendations produced from those surveys, along with risk assessments covering operational resilience, recruitment and retention, training, volunteer availability, health and safety, fatigue, workload, wellbeing and service delivery.
In addition, the letter asks the MCA to explain how it satisfies itself that it can continue to meet its statutory responsibilities for maritime search and rescue, whether any identified risks could affect its ability to deliver those duties, and what mitigation measures have been introduced.
If the information is not already publicly available, GMB has asked for the correspondence to be treated as a request under the Freedom of Information Act.
CROs are volunteers who respond to emergencies, search for missing people and rescue those in danger around the UK's coastline. Although volunteers, they have traditionally received hourly remuneration for attending incidents and mandatory training exercises.
The MCA announced it would remove those payments and move to a revised volunteer model after the Court of Appeal upheld a 2024 Employment Appeal Tribunal ruling that found CROs were legally classed as workers when carrying out paid duties.
The decision has sparked widespread concern among coastguard teams, unions and MPs, who fear the changes could damage recruitment, retention and operational resilience.
Ms Savage said: “These cuts look like they will have a massive impact on coastguard numbers. Did the MCA consider the dangers that might cause to people's safety before ploughing ahead?
“The public has a right to know.”
The latest intervention follows growing concern here in Cornwall, where local MP Anna Gelderd recently met Virginia McVea after being contacted by local CROs worried about the changes.
Leaked MCA survey data obtained by GMB suggested more than 350 CROs took part, with 38 per cent saying they would reduce their hours or stop volunteering altogether if the payments were withdrawn.
Following her meeting with the MCA chief executive, Ms Gelderd said CROs play a vital role in protecting communities around the coastline and warned she remained deeply concerned about the impact the revised volunteer model could have on morale and the future resilience of the service.
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