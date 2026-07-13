ASSAULT
GARETH DINNEEN, 36, of Tremellyn Road, Mitchell changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man by stabbing him twice in the leg and on a second man by stabbing him in the leg in August 2023. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place at Tremellyn Road, Mitchell. He was given a 32-month prison sentence, suspended for 32 months, was put on a six-month curfew to remain at his home between 8pm and 8am daily and made subject to a restraining order not to contact one of his victims until 7 July 2031.
PAUL TIMMINS, 44, of Bay View Terrace, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at St Columb Minor on 5 March. He was given a three-month prison sentence and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 8 July 2031.
REBECCA BADDELEY, 39, of St Petrocs, Truro pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on East Street, Newquay and damaging a police vehicle at Marcus Hill, Newquay on 24 August. She was given a community order, fined £50 and has to pay the officer £50 compensation as well as a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CODY KING, 18, of Wheal Eliza Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on New Year’s Day at St Ives. He will be sentenced on 20 August.
JAMIE FIELD, 34, of Alseveor Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Magistrates’ Court to assaulting a man at Bodmin Hospital on 26 May. He will be sentenced on 15 September. He is also facing charges at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman, stealing a mobile phone from a man and sending an electronic communication which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character at Kittiwake Road, Newquay, assaulting a man at Platinum Way, Newquay on 14 April and breaking a bail condition imposed by Truro Crown Court by contacting his alleged female victim on 7 July. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 6 November.
GARETH HEALEY, 37, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Truro on 7 June. He was sent to prison for 17 weeks because it was an unprovoked attack, in public, of a serious nature and he was subject to a domestic violence protection notice not to contact or threaten his victim when he committed the assault. It was also noted he has a significant history of domestic offences and breaches of court orders and a suspended sentence would not apply as there is a significant risk of harm to his victim. He has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard was given a 15-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court on 9 July for numerous offences of theft, breaches of court orders and an assault. He changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 3 February; making off without paying for a £50 taxi fare from St Dominics Close, Bodmin to Truro on 3 February; stealing alcohol worth £90, £92 and £73 from Sainsbury’s on 30 January, 2 and 3 February; stealing alcohol from Asda in Bodmin on 29 January; stealing cosmetics worth nearly £140 from Boots in Bodmin and beer from Spar in Bodmin on 23 January and breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Boots and Spar in Rock Lane, Bodmin on 23 January and Sainsbury’s and Asda in Bodmin on 29 January, 2 and 3 February.
MARK COOK, 19, of Woodgate Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to strangling his friend at Newquay between 30 May and 1 July. He put his victim in a headlock, compressed his neck until he became unconscious and deliberately restricted his blood supply. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates did not order compensation because it was part of a group activity. He has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
COREY MITCHELL, 27, of West Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Truro on 4 October. He was fined £480 and ordered to pay one officer £100 compensation and the other officer £500 compensation.
BRIAN HANLON, 36, of Trethevy Close, St Cleer pleaded not guilty to assaulting three police officers at St Austell on 7 July but guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence and possessing cannabis. He will stand trial on the assault charges at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 4 January.
SEX OFFENCES
JOHN HAYNES, 52, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register between 30 March and 5 July at Liskeard when he failed to notify police where he was registered as no fixed abode; guilty to stealing a tree and garden furniture from Wain Homes on Haviland Road, Liskeard on 1 July and plants and trees from the site on 18 June; guilty to stealing two tree planters worth £400 from Ugalde and Sons Funeral Directors on Heathlands Industrial Estate, Liskeard on 27 May and guilty to stealing six steaks from Morrisons in Liskeard on 7 June. He will be sentenced on 20 August.
STEPHEN SHILL, 63, of Valley View Close, Plymouth was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of engaging in penetrative sex with a 15-year-old girl at Gunnislake and sexually grooming her having communicated with her on at least two occasions in 2007. He will be sentenced on 23 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact any prosecution witnesses and was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DANIEL GUY, 37, of Bospolvans Road, St Columb was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 2 July not to contact or threaten a man or go to Whitehall Estate on St Kew Highway.
BALBIR BALBIR, 64, of Spar Stores, Brockstone Road, St Austell was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 8 July not to contact or threaten a woman, go to an address in North Roskear, Camborne; Camborne allotments or two NHS premises where the woman works.
STALKING
LESLIE CALVER, 46, of Clarence Road, Torpoint pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm/distress between August and October last year. He is alleged to have harassed a woman through sending messages, phones calls and following her. He will appear in Plymouth Crown Court tomorrow (16 July).
ANIMAL CRUELTY
EDWIN HAWE, 29, of Mount Wise, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence in custody after he pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an Alaskan Malamute by, at Trenance Gardens, Newquay on 19 June, punching his face, kicking his ribs, stamping his tail and whipping him with a lead. His case was listed for 30 July. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Thomas Road, Newquay on 3 July. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
DRUG CRIME
LEONARDO LLESHAJ, 26, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply at Cubert on 5 July. He was remanded in custody and committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 28 July.
ROXANNA LESEAN, 21, of Grosvenor Avenue, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely cash on the A392 at Newquay on 6 July. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 4 August.
ARCHIE KEMP, 30, of South Street, St Austell had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for possessing 2.8 grams of crack cocaine and seven grams of Diamorphine (Heroin) at Newquay on 7 February and stealing meat worth over £99 from Aldi in St Austell on 21 January and alcohol worth £65.50 from Tesco in St Austell on 17 January.
KNIFE CRIME
MATTHEW MUNDAY, 35, of Pool Road, Bodmin changed his plea to guilty on a charge of possessing a knife with a 4.5-inch blade on Dunmere Road, Bodmin on 23 January. He will be sentenced on 9 October.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
AN application to seize £7730 cash from ZACKARY WILLS and MICHEALA-JO FLANAGAN, of Trekenning Point, St Columb under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been adjourned until 6 January to await the outcome of criminal proceedings.
THEFT
KIRSTY PEARCE, 44, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stealing alcohol and phone cables from Morrisons filling station in Penzance on 26 February. She was sent to prison for one day.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
DANIEL COMMON, 28, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, driving with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without insurance on Moorland Road, St Austell on 19 December. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 7 August.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
JAKE MATHER, 34, c/o St Austell Job Centre pleaded guilty to driving on Alexanders Avenue, St Austell on 8 January with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
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