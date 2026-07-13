DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard was given a 15-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court on 9 July for numerous offences of theft, breaches of court orders and an assault. He changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 3 February; making off without paying for a £50 taxi fare from St Dominics Close, Bodmin to Truro on 3 February; stealing alcohol worth £90, £92 and £73 from Sainsbury’s on 30 January, 2 and 3 February; stealing alcohol from Asda in Bodmin on 29 January; stealing cosmetics worth nearly £140 from Boots in Bodmin and beer from Spar in Bodmin on 23 January and breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Boots and Spar in Rock Lane, Bodmin on 23 January and Sainsbury’s and Asda in Bodmin on 29 January, 2 and 3 February.